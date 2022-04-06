Baby born with craniostenosis undergoes skull remodeling surgery

+



A baby with a rare congenital disorder recently underwent extensive skull reshaping surgery. Teddy Jones, 18 months, from North Yorkshire, England, was born with craniosynostosis (or craniostenosis), when one or more cranial sutures close prematurely, not leaving enough room for the brain to grow. If left untreated, the condition can cause head deformities and even severe neurological damage, with developmental delays, seizures, and even blindness.

Little Teddy underwent the procedure at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool last week. Surgeons reshaped the bones in the boy’s skull to make room for the brain to grow normally.

Teddy had his skull reshaped (Photo: Playback/Daily Mail)

In an interview with the British newspaper daily mail, the little boy’s mother, Beki, said her son was taken into surgery at around 9am and didn’t return until 6:30pm – about 10 hours later. “They cut off his head from ear to ear, removed part of his skull, reshaped it and put it back in,” the mother reported. “It took so long because it’s something ‘tailored’. They caused [a nova testa] fit on his face,” he added.

Despite the large scale of the surgery, the mother said that her son was surprisingly in good spirits after the operation. “When he came back, he was a little groggy from all the medication, but he was absolutely excited. You wouldn’t think he’d been through what he’s been through,” commented Beki.

In addition to the post-surgical moment, the mother also spoke a little about how her son’s recovery was going in the days following the very invasive procedure. “Two days after the surgery, his eyes swelled up and Teddy couldn’t open them, they were really closed. He was frustrated because he couldn’t run,” she said. Despite this, Beki celebrated her son’s new phase: “Now there will be enough space for his brain to grow. It’s absolutely amazing what they [os médicos] can do”.

Teddy days after the procedure (Photo: Playback/Daily Mail)

About Craniosynostosis (or Craniosynostosis)

To understand craniostenosis, we first need to know the anatomy of the baby’s head. The skull has sutures – lines that join the bones of the head – open, which allows the skull to have mobility, from passing through the birth canal to proper brain growth. In the case of craniostenosis, one or more of these

cranial sutures are closed, which prevents proper growth of the skull, which assumes abnormal shapes.

According to the São Paulo Pediatric Society, the condition is more common in boys and it is estimated that one case occurs in every 2,000 children born. The diagnosis of craniostenosis is clinical, but confirmation comes with tests such as x-ray, ultrasound of sutures and cranial tomography. According to neurosurgeon Raquel Zorzi, from São Paulo, genetics, such as mutations and some syndromes, can influence the appearance of craniostenosis, but, in most cases, the causes are not identifiable.

In addition to the aesthetic problem, craniosenosis may be associated with cognitive, developmental and behavioral changes. It is also possible to increase intracranial pressure, which can lead to consequences, such as disturbances in the development of cognition and behavior. If this hypertension puts pressure on the optic nerves, it can cause vision loss and even blindness. However, not all craniostenosis will present increased intracranial pressure, data in the literature vary widely, something between 15% when we talk about simple craniostenosis and up to 40% when we talk about a complex craniostenosis.

The treatment, in most cases, is surgery, which can be performed at any age, even in children over 2 years of age. Obviously, the sooner the problem is diagnosed and treated, the greater the chances of a faster and more effective recovery.

