BEFORE and AFTER: Video shows destruction in city where Ukraine accuses Russia of carrying out massacre | Ukraine and Russia

BEFORE and AFTER: Video shows destruction in city where Ukraine accuses Russia of carrying out massacre

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of carrying out a massacre in the town of Bucha, 60 kilometers from Kiev.

The region was occupied by Russian soldiers after the invasion of the country and is a strategic area for the siege of the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian army retreated after a change in its strategy that now targets the eastern region of the country, where Donbass, the birthplace of separatists, is located.

Watch the VIDEO above what some of the places looked like before the Russian invasion and what they looked like after the soldiers left the region.

Satellite image shows destroyed houses in Bucha, Ukraine — Photo: Maxar Technologies via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has even called Russian actions in the region genocide.

The international community has increased pressure on Russia after images of dead civilians were released across the Ukrainian capital region.

Russia denies having any civilian targets and said the images were “commissioned by the United States”

A report in the newspaper “The New York Times” showed, based on satellite images, that bodies were already scattered on the streets of Bucha before the withdrawal of Russian troops.

