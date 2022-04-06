BEFORE and AFTER: Video shows destruction in city where Ukraine accuses Russia of carrying out massacre | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of carrying out a massacre in the town of Bucha, 60 kilometers from Kiev.

The region was occupied by Russian soldiers after the invasion of the country and is a strategic area for the siege of the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian army retreated after a change in its strategy that now targets the eastern region of the country, where Donbass, the birthplace of separatists, is located.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has even called Russian actions in the region genocide.

The international community has increased pressure on Russia after images of dead civilians were released across the Ukrainian capital region.

Russia denies having any civilian targets and said the images were “commissioned by the United States”