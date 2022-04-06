Blumenau changes nomenclature and updates the coverage area of ​​health units

The City of Blumenau, through the Health Promotion Department (Semus), started to implement changes in the nomenclature, opening hours and coverage area of ​​the health units in the municipality, as of last Monday, 2.

The changes allow the reorganization of Primary Care according to the reference model of the Ministry of Health (MS), being part of the consolidation of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) as a priority form of basic health in Brazil.

The measure enables the implementation of 50 new Family Health Teams, accredited by the MS. As a result, planning took months and included the reorganization of some services and the resizing of the areas covered by the Family Health Units, adapted to the new work process and care for the population in the FHS logic.

Changes

From next Monday, April 4th, the General Outpatient Clinics (AG) will be called Family Health Units (USF) and will have standardized hours. USF Haroldo Bachmann (USF Velha); USF Marilene G. de Aguiar (USF Agricultural School); USF Sister Marta E. Kunzmann (USF Garcia) will be open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 10 pm.

As well as the USF Mário Jorge Vieira (USF Fortaleza); USF Guilherme Jensen (USF Itoupava); USF Dr. Diogo Vergara (USF Badenfurt) USF Heinz Schrader (USF Centro), which are also open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 10 pm. On Saturdays, the USF Irmã Marta E. Kunzmann (USF Garcia) and USF Haroldo Bachmann (USF Velha) continue to work from 7 am to 12 pm.

The Family Health Strategy units (ESFs) remain with the same nomenclature and as of May 2 they work from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4 pm, standardizing the schedules. Before this change, the opening hours of the units of all the health units were different.

Acting secretary Oscar Rautenberg explains the importance of standardizing schedules. “The organization of primary care schedules takes into account fundamentals and guidelines of primary care from the Ministry of Health. This change allows us to improve the management of the units as a whole, in addition to facilitating the organization of integrated actions promoted between General Outpatient Clinics and Family Health Strategy units”, he emphasizes.

Expansion of the number of teams

With the changes, Blumenau expands from 66 ESF teams to 116 Family Health Teams, distributed in 58 physical structures of Family Health, enabling 100% coverage of the city’s territory by primary care. Of these 50 new teams, six of them are in each of the seven General Outpatient Clinics and another 7 in existing health units, which will have the number of teams expanded or readjusted.

New teams attached to existing structures:

ESF ARMANDO ODEBRECHT III

Will temporarily work at Rua Felipe Bauler, 2.155 – Itoupavazinha (attached to ESF Tereza Lescowitz)

ESF AUREA PFUETZENREITER II

Rua Bahia, 5.353 – Salto Weissbach

ESF WILHELM T SCHURMANN II

Rua Pérola do Vale, 377 – Itoupava Central

ESF VALERIO JOSE STEIL III

Rua João Pessoa, 1858 – Velha

ESF WALTER REITER II

Rua Guilherme Poerner, 1280 – Velha

ESF WALTER REITER III

Rua Guilherme Poerner, 1280 – Velha

ESF WALDEMAR FELSKI II

Rua General Osório, 660 – Velha

Services offered

The seven Family Health Units (USF) will offer multidisciplinary services with several specific services according to the needs of users. Among the professionals who integrate the sites are a general practitioner, dentist, nurse, nursing technician assistant, oral health technician assistant and community health agent.

As these places continue to be reference spaces within the seven mapped areas in the city, the spaces will have a social worker, speech therapist, physical therapist, pharmacist, psychologist, pediatrician, endodontic and RX-Odonto.

updated territoriality

THE Semus Ordinance No. 870 updates, in addition to the timetable, the list of streets served by the seven AGs and the 66 ESF units. The 87-page document had occasional changes to redistribute the population between the health units. Users will be able to check whether there has been a change in the reference unit by accessing the City Hall website.

The territorialization of care is recommended by the Ministry of Health, through the Unified Health System (SUS), and serves to organize services according to the territory, that is, knowing the territory, the health teams that work in the neighborhoods can develop strategies to serve the population of the locality.

