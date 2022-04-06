Bucha’s victim is recognized by nail polish in photos of the massacre





The body of a woman killed by Russian army soldiers is found on a street in Bucha, Kiev region, Ukraine. Photo: Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

Anastasia, a manicurist from Irpin and Bucha, Ukraine, says she recognized one of the victims of the massacre in the region after seeing a photo of a woman’s hand. “The woman in this photo is my client Irina,” she wrote on social media.

The photograph taken by Zohra Bensemra, from the agency Reutersshows a victim’s hand, highlighting her nail polish – precisely what made her identified.

Anastasia posted a photo allegedly of Irina in which she sports the same nail polish and heart design on her nails highlighted in the victim’s record.







Woman recognized through nail polish and heart design Photo: Instagram @subacheva_mua

Irina had been missing since March 5 and family members were asking for information about where she could be through social media.

The victim is one of hundreds found in Bucha, a city near the capital Kiev, after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the massacre as genocide and has accused Russia of committing a war crime in the country.

The Putin government counters with the allegation that Ukraine caused the deaths of its own civilians and staged the terror seen in Bucha.



