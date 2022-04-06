Campinas registers a queue of children per infirmary bed in the Municipal SUS; ICU has 3 free beds | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) confirmed on Tuesday night (5) that 12 children are being cared for in emergency rooms in the city while they wait for a vacancy in an infirmary bed. According to the Department of Health, the 59 units available in hospitals of the Municipal SUS are busy.

When questioned about possible measures of the administration in the face of the scenario of the wards, the city hall informed the g1 which “monitors the situation daily and will take the necessary measures”.

The bulletin was released at 5:45 pm and shows that, in the municipal network, there are only three free pediatric ICU beds. Until last week, hospitalizations resulting from infections caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were responsible for an average of 60% of the total in the Municipal SUS, according to the technical director of Hospital Ouro Verde, Cynthia Herrera. Know the necessary care. Check below the situation of intensive care units in public and private networks.

“The occupation of infirmary beds and children’s ICU was even one of the justifications for the decision regarding masks. [obrigatoriedade em ambientes fechados de escolas]. The disclosure of the data is another alert for mothers and fathers. The autumn-winter period increases the incidence of respiratory diseases, in general, and occupation has remained high, so the importance of caring for children and vaccinating against Covid and other diseases that can be avoided”, says a note from the Health Department mentioning that there are immunization actions even on Saturdays.

The Executive informed that data on the queue per infirmary bed have been available since March 30, when they were published on the official website. That day there were 11 children waiting for beds.

Row of children by ward beds City Hall has patients assisted in emergency rooms waiting for structures. Source: Campinas City Hall

Understand what RSV is, the main cause of hospitalization in pediatric ICUs in Campinas

With pediatric ICUs almost full, Rede Mário Gatti, in Campinas, provides for 5 more beds

The hospitals of the metropolis register this Tuesday 82 patients hospitalized in pediatric ICUs installed in the Municipal SUS, in the HC and in the private network. The total represents five more than on Monday night and, as a result, the overall occupancy rate reaches 87.54% between the 97 beds available.

Of this total, says the administration, 51, equivalent to 62.1%, are hospitalized with respiratory diseases. The bulletin indicates one less bed in the private network, compared to the previous day.

In this case, the data began to be released by the government on March 23. The municipal administration provides for the opening of five new beds at Ouro Verde Hospital, starting on April 11.

Children’s ICU beds in Campinas Data has been released since March 23, 2022. Source: Campinas City Hall

The beds are divided as follows, in absolute numbers:

municipal SUS: 29 beds, of which 26 are occupied. There are 3 free.

29 beds, of which 26 are occupied. There are 3 free. Unicamp HC: 20 beds, of which 17 are occupied. There are 3 free.

20 beds, of which 17 are occupied. There are 3 free. Private: 48 beds, of which 39 are occupied. There are 9 free.

Pediatric ICU beds Structure Occupancy in % SUS Municipal 89.65% Unicamp HC 85% private network 81.25% Total 84.54%