Can chocolate have salmonella? Understand the risks – 04/05/2022 – Market

The batch of Kinder chocolates that may be behind the dozens of cases of salmonella recorded in Europe is not sold in Brazil.

According to Ferrero, the Italian group behind the brand, the chocolates sold in the country are produced in South America, while the shipment with suspected contamination originated in Belgium.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) confirmed that it had not received any notification related to chocolate eggs. In a note sent to sheetthe municipality said it is part of international alert networks, but that, so far, it has not been informed about the export of a contaminated batch to Brazil.

“Anvisa is closely monitoring the case and, if necessary, will take action,” he said.

The episode began Monday, when Ferrero voluntarily recalled Kinder Surprise Egg products in the UK after being informed of a possible link between chocolate and 63 reported cases of salmonella — including in several children.

The following day, the company requested the return in five other European countries that also receive batches from the Belgian factory: Germany, Belgium, France, Northern Ireland and Sweden.

In France, 21 patients were notified by the National Salmonella Reference Center and, of these, 15 reported having consumed Kinder products. The average age of those affected is four years old.

“Ferrero is cooperating with food authorities on a possible link to salmonella-related cases. While none of our Kinder products released to the market have tested positive for salmonella and we have not received complaints from consumers, we are taking the case extremely seriously.” , said Ferrero in a note.

Can chocolate have salmonella?

The wave of cases in Europe has shown that the hen’s egg is not the only one that can have salmonella. Chocolate eggs can also carry the bacteria, which is one of the main causes of food poisoning.

According to Mariza Landgraf, a researcher at the Food Research Center (FoRC) at USP, the main source of contamination is raw foods, such as undercooked chicken, eggs, as well as fruits, unpasteurized milk and sea—depending on where they were captured.

In the case of chocolate, the bacteria can contaminate the cocoa bean and remain in the subsequent stages of processing until the candy is obtained.

“Salmonella does not multiply in chocolate because there is not enough water available for it to do so. However, it remains alive and, even in small numbers, it can cause illness”, he explains.

In these cases, cooking may not be enough to eliminate the bacteria, as it is a food with a high fat content.

“The fat protects the microorganisms when the food is submitted to heating. What could have happened [no caso do Kinder] is that, even being present in the cocoa, the fat itself protected the salmonella”, says the researcher.

Salmonella in chocolate is rare in Brazil

According to Anvisa, in recent years, there have been no cases of contamination in chocolates in Brazil that would lead to the need for preventive measures by the agency.

In Landgraf’s view, episodes of salmonella in the product can be considered rare — which is good news, as avoiding the risk is more complicated.

“Unfortunately, in this case, it is drastic: avoiding ingestion of chocolates. But so far, we have no news of the problem in Brazil and we hope it continues that way”, he says.

No salmonella, with inflation

While in Europe salmonella keeps consumers away from chocolate in the middle of Easter, in Brazil the enemy is inflation.

According to a survey by Apas (Associação Paulista de Supermercados), Brazilians should find chocolate eggs up to 40% more expensive on supermarket shelves compared to last year.

Easter is the third most important date for food retail, after Christmas and Black Friday. However, in 2022, inflation and weakened consumer power should make an Easter souvenir, with smaller eggs and a replacement of the product by bonbons and chocolate bars.

The economic scenario scared even the brands away. In March, the sheet found that the traditional Village brand, which since 2000 has supplied Easter eggs at more competitive prices than the leaders, would no longer offer the product this year. The increase in the price of inputs, especially packaging, made the operation unfeasible.