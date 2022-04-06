Can Putin be tried for a war crime? | Ukraine and Russia

Images of civilian bodies on the streets of Bucha have led to international disapproval from Russia — and new accusations that its military forces are committing war crimes.

The International Criminal Court has already begun investigating whether war crimes are taking place, and Ukraine has also set up a team to collect evidence.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

1 of 4 A protester in Paris holds a poster accusing Vladimir Putin of war crimes — Photo: Reuters/Via BBC A demonstrator in Paris holds a poster accusing Vladimir Putin of war crimes (Photo: Reuters/Via BBC)

It may not seem like it, but “even war has rules”, as the International Committee of the Red Cross says. They are contained in treaties called the Geneva Conventions and in a number of other international laws and agreements.

Civilians cannot be intentionally attacked — nor can the infrastructure that is vital to their survival.

Some weapons are banned because of the indiscriminate or terrible suffering they cause—such as anti-personnel land mines and chemical or biological weapons.

The sick and wounded must be cared for — including wounded soldiers, who have rights as prisoners of war.

War in Ukraine: what is known about reports of crimes against civilians in Bucha

Here’s Why Massacre Near Kiev Could Speed ​​Up Russia’s War Crimes Trial

Serious crimes such as murder, rape or mass persecution of a group are known as “crimes against humanity”.

2 of 4 Photo shows destroyed building in Kharkiv after Russian bombing in Ukraine. — Photo: REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn Photo shows destroyed building in Kharkiv after Russian bombing in Ukraine. — Photo: REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

Genocide is defined in international law as the deliberate killing of persons of a particular national, ethnic, racial or religious group, with the intent to destroy the group — either in whole or in part.

As such, genocide is a specific war crime, which is greater than the unlawful murder of civilians. The law requires proof that there was an intention to destroy the group.

The 1994 massacre of around 800,000 people in Rwanda later led to criminal prosecutions for genocide.

What are the charges of war crimes in Ukraine?

Investigators and journalists have uncovered what appears to be evidence of the deliberate killing of civilians in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kiev, and other nearby areas.

3 of 4 Among the Nazis tried at Nuremberg were Hermann Goring, Rudolf Hess and Joachim von Ribbentrop — Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC Among the Nazis tried at Nuremberg were Hermann Goring, Rudolf Hess and Joachim von Ribbentrop (Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC)

Ukrainian forces say they found mass graves, and there is evidence that civilians were shot dead after their feet and hands were bound.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attacks were “further evidence” of war crimes.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia “destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, essential infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping malls and ambulances” — actions the US says amount to war crimes.

In March, a Russian attack on a theater in Mariupol appeared to be the first confirmed site of a mass murder. The word “children” was written in giant letters on the outside of the building.

Ukraine previously classified Russia’s air strike on a Mariupol hospital as a war crime.

There is also increasing evidence that cluster bombs — munitions that separate into several small bombs — have hit civilian areas of Kharkiv.

The UK says Russia used thermobaric explosives, which create a huge vacuum by sucking in oxygen. These are not prohibited, but their deliberate use near civilians would most likely violate the rules of war.

Many experts argue that trespassing itself is a crime under the concept of “war of aggression”.

How can war crimes suspects be tried?

A number of one-off courts have been established since World War II — such as the one that tried war crimes during the break-up of Yugoslavia.

A body was also created to prosecute those responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

4 of 4 Undated image of Vladimir Putin — Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC Undated image of Vladimir Putin — Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC

Today, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are dedicated to upholding the rules of war.

The ICJ decides on disputes between States, but cannot judge individuals. Ukraine has opened a complaint against Russia.

If the ICJ condemned Russia, the UN Security Council would be responsible for enforcing the decision.

But Russia — one of the council’s five permanent members — could veto any proposal to sanction it.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates and prosecutes individual war criminals who do not stand before the courts of individual states. It is the permanent modern successor to Nuremberg, which tried key Nazi leaders in 1945.

Nuremberg consolidated the principle that nations could establish a special tribunal to defend international law.

Can the ICC prosecute crimes in Ukraine?

The ICC’s chief prosecutor, British lawyer Karim Khan QC, says there is reasonable basis to believe that war crimes were committed in Ukraine.

Investigators will look at past and present allegations — dating back to 2013, before Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

If there is evidence, the prosecutor will ask ICC judges to issue arrest warrants to bring individuals to trial in The Hague.

But there are practical limitations to its power. The court does not have its own police force, so it depends on each state to arrest suspects.

Russia is not a member of the court — it withdrew in 2016. And Russian President Vladimir Putin will not extradite any suspects.

If a suspect went to another country, he could be arrested — but that’s unlikely.

Putin, generals or other leaders can be tried?

It is much easier to attribute a war crime to a soldier who commits it than to the leader who ordered it.

Hugh Williamson of Human Rights Watch, an expert in collecting evidence of war crimes in conflict, says there is evidence of summary executions and other serious abuses by Russian forces.

According to him, establishing the “chain of command” is very important for any future judgments — including when a leader has authorized an atrocity — or turned a blind eye to it.

“There is an interesting episode in our report from Ukraine where a commander instructs soldiers to take two civilians and kill them,” he told BBC News.

“Two of the soldiers are opposed to this, and this command is not carried out. So there is clear evidence of some incidents in the Russian army, but also an element of command and control.”

The ICC can also prosecute the crime of “waging war of aggression”. It is the crime of invasion or unjustified conflict, in addition to justifiable military action in self-defense.

The principle originated in Nuremberg, after the judge sent by Moscow convinced the Allies that Nazi leaders should face justice for “crimes against peace”.

However, Professor Philippe Sands, an expert in international law at University College London (UCL) in the UK, says the ICC cannot sue Russia’s leaders for this because the country is not a signatory to the court.

In theory, the UN Security Council could ask the ICC to investigate this crime. But again, Russia could veto it.

Is there any other way to judge individuals?

The effectiveness of the ICC—and how international law works in practice—depends not just on treaties, but on politics and diplomacy.

Sands and many other experts argue that, as at Nuremberg, the solution once again lies in diplomacy and international agreement.

He is calling on world leaders to establish a single court to try the crime of aggression in Ukraine.