Carlos França says aggression against Ukraine is ‘inadmissible’ and that Russia ‘crossed a red line’ | Politics

Foreign Minister Carlos França said this Wednesday (6) that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is “unacceptable”. He also said that Russia crossed a “red line” by invading the neighboring country’s territory.

França participated in a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Brazil’s actions in relation to the war.

When answering questions from senators, he agreed with the commission’s president, Katia Abreu (PP-TO), who, a few minutes earlier, had classified the invasion as “inadmissible”.

“Your Excellency is right, President Kátia Abreu, aggression is inadmissible. At the moment when there is armed conflict, invasion of territory, we understand that Russia has crossed a red line. There is no doubt about that,” said the minister.

After more than a month of war – Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 – President Jair Bolsonaro has not yet said whether he condemns or approves the action of the Russian government.

On the day of the Russian attack on Ukrainian territory, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said that Brazil did not approve of the invasion. Then, he was disallowed by Bolsonaro, who said that it was up to him, the president, to speak out on the subject.

Even with Bolsonaro’s silence, Brazil’s position in voting at the United Nations (UN) has been against the Russian invasion.

Chancellor Carlos França stressed in the Senate that the Brazilian government defends the “immediate ceasefire” and “the protection of civilians and the guarantee of access to humanitarian assistance” for the victims of the war.

Criticism of economic sanctions

The chancellor again criticized the economic sanctions that Western countries imposed on Russia as a way of pushing for a ceasefire.

“[Essas sanções] can exacerbate the economic effects of conflict and impact the supply chain. Sanctions tend to understand the interests of a small group of countries, harming the vast majority, which depends on basic inputs”.