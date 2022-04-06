CDPR explains why new game is based on EU 5

In late March, CD Projekt RED confirmed that a new The Witcher is in the works. This Tuesday (5th), during the showcase After the launch of Unreal Engine 5, the Polish studio appeared to explain why the new game in the franchise will use the state-of-the-art graphics engine.

According to the developer’s CTO, Pawel Zawodny, the main reason for the engine change would be the open world support, which “came to the company’s attention”. Jason Slama, responsible for the project, added that a demo played at UE5 also helped them make this decision.

There was a demo last year of a medieval setting, where at one point there’s a bulletin board that looks eerily familiar to things we’ve done before. It even had a sign saying “We are looking for monster slayer”. We were like, are they trying to tell us “come to the Unreal Engine, see how great your games can look there”? Was this entire demo made for that nefarious purpose? I don’t know, but it definitely got me.

Jakub Knapik, Art Director of VGX and Lighting at CDPR, notes that UE 5 offers great development tools that enable “new things”.

The graphics engine has a toolbox that has many features and many existing solutions, allowing teams to try new things.

Medallion on the poster of the new The Witcher is from Escola do Lince

After numerous theories about the plot of the new The Witcher, the studio confirmed, at the end of March, that the medallion presented in the ad is from the School of the Lynx. Check out the details!