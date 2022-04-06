Chinese city determines controversial measure to separate parents from children with covid

posted on 04/05/2022 06:00



(credit: Hector Retamal/AFP)

The authorities in Shanghai yesterday defended the controversial measure of separating children with covid-19 from their parents, an initiative that aims to curb contagions in the confined metropolis of 25 million inhabitants. China’s economic capital is the current epicenter of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the beginning of 2020, due to the omicron variant.

In China, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 — even if they are asymptomatic or have a mild infection — must be isolated from the uninfected. Shanghai authorities confirmed that the measure also applies to minors, including babies.

The device causes anxiety and amazement among families in the metropolis. “If the child is under seven, he will receive treatment at a public health center,” said Wu Qianyu, director of the municipal health service. “For older children or teenagers (…), we are isolating mostly in centralized (quarantine) locations,” she added. She explained that “if one of the parents is infected, he will be able to accompany the child and take care of him in a special place, where both will receive treatment”.

On social media, several families expressed outrage at the measure. “Parents now need to ‘fulfill conditions’ (be infected) to accompany their children? It’s absurd! It’s a fundamental right,” wrote a resident of the city on the social network Weibo.

Several unverified videos of young children and unaccompanied babies in public health centers have circulated in recent days on social media. Discontent grows in Shanghai over the authorities’ inability to curb the growing number of infections. The Ministry of Health announced that the city recorded more than 9,000 new cases in 24 hours, 95% of them asymptomatic.

After several weeks of specific lockdowns for residential complexes, Shanghai has, in recent days, decreed strict lockdowns in the eastern and later western parts of the city. The confinement was supposed to end today, but it will be extended due to the incessant increase in cases.

“We will continue testing, proceed with testing (positive cases) and transferring infected people to quarantine centers,” local health officials announced. “The city will continue to apply the confinement until the announcement of new measures”, they added. Faced with restrictions, many residents of the metropolis complain of problems getting fresh food or accessing hospitals.

Restrictions in Shanghai threaten to affect the global supply chain. The naval group Maersk said on Friday that some warehouses in the city remained closed, and road transport services could be affected by the confinement.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, is one of the last countries to maintain a “covid zero” policy, with severe restrictive measures to eradicate the smallest outbreak of the disease.