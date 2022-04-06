Coca-Cola Launches New ‘Pixel Flavor’ in US; meet | Economy

disclosure Coca-Cola Byte

After launching the “starlight” flavor, inspired by “starlight”, Coca-Cola announced a new “pixel” flavor. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte promises “bright elements at the beginning and refreshing at the end”. The information was released by CNN Brasil.

“Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte makes the intangible flavor of the pixel tangible,” Oana Vlad, Coca-Cola’s senior director of strategy, told the broadcaster.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day

It’s “the Coca-Cola flavor you know and love with bright elements at the beginning and refreshing at the end.”

The innovation is part of the company’s “Coca-Cola Creations” division, which has focused on ditching outdated drinks and creating new ones for commercialization.

The idea is to stimulate curiosity in consumers and, according to executives, the reception has been good.

“Our fans are intrigued – they love the playful novelty,” she added. “The abstract nature of flavor descriptions provides an opportunity for debate and discussion.”

Starlight was featured on a show by pop star Ava Max, while “Byte” appealed to gamers appearing in Fortnite. The island, dubbed Pixel Point, was created by Coca-Cola and its partner PWR, which creates virtual experiences within Fortnite.

On the island, the user can play different games, including one that takes place inside a Coca-Cola bottle.

When purchasing the product, customers will be able to play an augmented reality game by scanning the pixelated label with their phones.

The product will launch on May 2 in the United States and will cost about $15 plus shipping.

“Byte” will be available for sale in select Latin American countries on Monday and in China on May 23.