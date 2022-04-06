Covid-19: the 9 new symptoms included in the official UK list – 05/04/2022

The official list of symptoms of covid was expanded in the United Kingdom and now includes nine other signs of infection with the coronavirus.

The British health agency now considers that sore throat, muscle aches and diarrhea can also be symptoms of covid-19.

Before the update, these were the three symptoms for covid-19 recognized by the British authorities:

fever

new and continuous cough

loss of taste or smell

Since the beginning of the pandemic, however, it was already known that this trio of symptoms was just the tip of the iceberg. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries, including Brazil, already adopted a more extensive list of symptoms.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health, for example, says on its website that covid is characterized by the “presence of non-specific symptoms, such as cough, sore throat or runny nose, followed or not by anosmia (loss of smell), augesia (loss of taste), diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, chills, myalgia (muscle pain), fatigue and/or headache (headache)”.

In the UK, the list of official symptoms was taken into account when deciding who should be tested for covid.

It was already known that the disease could cause a headache, for example, but those who only presented this symptom were not necessarily tested, as there are many other causes for the problem.

Now, the official list of symptoms for covid in the UK has incorporated another nine items:

shortness of breathe

tiredness or exhaustion

body pain

headache

sore throat

stuffy or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhea

motion sickness

Covid infections are on the rise in the UK – more than 4.9 million people have tested positive for the virus in the last week, according to the UK’s official statistics agency. This equates to one in every 13 inhabitants in the country.

More than 165,000 people have died from Covid in the UK since the start of the pandemic.