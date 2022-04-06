Covid: everything we already know about XE, the new subvariant of Ômicron | coronavirus

Playback: ACity ON Covid-19: everything science already knows about XE, the new subvariant of Ômicron

In addition to Deltacron – which mixes the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 –, a new genetic recombination has drawn the attention of health authorities.

Result of a mixture between the BA.1 and BA.2 sublines of Ômicron, prevalent today in the world, the subvariant that became known as XE appears to be more transmissible, but is not yet seen as a concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) . In addition, initial data did not indicate an increase in infection severity.

“None of the recombinants currently being observed are still considered a variant of concern. They are being monitored and have been circulating for a few months now. Even if they have some peculiarity, if they fail to overlap BA.2, they will eventually disappear. But these data need to be observed”, explains geneticist Salmo Raskin, director of the Genetika Laboratory in Curitiba.

Here’s everything we know about the XE so far:

What is a recombination?

A recombination variant arises when the same person is infected simultaneously by two different strains, or two strains of the same variant, which mix their genetic material within the patient’s organism. It is a common process among viruses, which has happened at other times during the pandemic.

“Recombinant variants are not an uncommon occurrence, particularly when there are multiple variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the country’s Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), Susan Hopkins. , in a statement.

When was XE discovered?

The combination of the BA.1 sublines, known as the original Ômicron, and BA.2 resulted in the so-called XE subvariant, first detected on January 19 this year in the United Kingdom.

According to the latest update from the country’s health authority, so far 637 cases of the new subvariant have been detected. The UK is one of the leading places in the Sars-CoV-2 genetic monitoring process in the world.

Is the XE more transferable?

According to the latest update of the WHO epidemiological bulletin, initial data indicate that XE would be about 10% more transmissible than BA.2 – which in turn is more transmissible than its predecessor, BA.1, according to a Danish study . However, the organization highlights that more studies are needed to prove any significant difference.

Do vaccines work against XE?

There are still no data on the effectiveness of current vaccines in protecting against subvariant XE. However, the WHO points out that the new subline is part of Ômicron and, until new relevant changes are discovered, it will tend to behave like it. With this, the expectation is that, as is the case for BA.1 and BA.2, the vaccine schedule, especially with the three doses, will be effective in preventing serious outcomes from Covid-19.

Is XE more serious?

As with vaccine resistance, there is still no information on the severity of the XE subvariant. However, studies show that Ômicron is less aggressive than previous variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 because it is more infectious in the upper part of the respiratory system and thus causes less damage to the lungs. As BA.2 presents an infection similar to BA.1, the expectation is that the condition caused by XE is also similar to that of its predecessors, explains geneticist Salmo Raskin.

Is there cause for concern?

There is not yet enough information to believe that XE will resist the protection conferred by vaccines and cause a new wave of Covid-19. According to the WHO report, “XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, can be reported.”

Susan Hopkins, from the British health agency, also emphasizes that the higher transmissibility that is supposed to be XE does not necessarily mean that it will become predominant in the world, as was the case with BA.1.

“This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate, but we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage,” she said in a statement.

‘Deltacron’: What is known about XF and XD recombinations

In addition to XE, the UK health agency monitors two other recombinations: XF and XD, both from Delta (AY.4) with Omicron’s initial strain BA.1, which became known as Deltacron.

In the United Kingdom, 38 cases of XF have been found so far, but none since mid-February, which indicates that there is no community transmission. XD has been identified in 49 cases, but none in the UK and most of them in France, also more than a month ago.

Geneticist Salmo Raskin explains that there was a concern about an increase in transmissibility, severity or escape from vaccines by the recombinant of Omicron with Delta, which has not happened in real life.

“That doesn’t seem to be happening. And since XD has the Spike receptor region exactly the same as Omicron BA.1, XD seems to behave very similarly to Omicron. That’s because this region of the virus genome is the most important in terms of the ability to infect and escape defenses”, explains the specialist.

A study by researchers at the Pasteur Institute in France, still undergoing peer review for publication, was responsible for identifying the similarity of the Spike protein receptor. The work also analyzed both variants (XD and Omicron BA.1) and found that there are no significant differences in vaccine resistance.

“Taken together, these results indicate that XD exhibits immune-escape properties similar to those of BA.1,” the researchers wrote.

