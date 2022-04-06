Curfew in Peru threatens Tricolor’s South American debut? Understand

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has decreed a curfew in the country’s capital, Lima, to try to stop protests against rising fuel and food prices. A partial strike by drivers blocked highways earlier this week, and the chaos that ensued threatens the holding of matches by Brazilian clubs there, such as Flamengo, in Libertadores, and São Paulo, in Sudamericana.

There is greater concern regarding Flamengo’s departure, which will need to be postponed due to measures taken by the Peruvian government. The red-black team would enter the field this Tuesday, at 21:30 (GMT), against Sporting Cristal, in Lima, saw the confrontation be cancelled, but there was a turnaround and the match will take place behind closed doors.

São Paulo will face Ayacucho next Thursday, however, the game is scheduled to be held in Cusco, a city that does not participate in the curfew imposed by President Pedro Castillo. Even so, the tricolor club monitors the situation with Conmebol so as not to run the risk of traveling thousands of kilometers for nothing.

The São Paulo schedule includes a trip to Lima this Wednesday, where the tricolor delegation will stay before heading to Cusco hours before departure.

Although the curfew is limited to the capital of the country, there are demonstrations in other regions of Peru, which justifies the fear of the parties regarding the duel between Ayacucho and São Paulo. Last Monday, protesters burned tolls on a road and clashed with police near the city of Ica.

Next Thursday, the day of the São Paulo game, new protests are planned, organized by the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the main trade union center in the country.

The government’s decision has generated controversy in Peru. While the government believes that the curfew imposed is constitutional, based on the approval of the Council of Ministers, there are those who condemn such a measure, categorizing it as authoritarian and outlaw.

