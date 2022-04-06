Czech Republic breaks NATO blockade and sends tanks to Ukraine – Metro World News Brasil

The Czech Republic is the first country to pierce NATO’s determination not to be directly involved in the Ukraine war and sends tanks and heavy artillery to the Ukrainian government. Until then, the allied countries limited themselves to sending anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles and small arms, fearing that they would drag the entire western bloc into a war. The information is from the Daily Mail.

Public TV Czech Television on Tuesday showed a train loaded with more than a dozen T-72 main battle tanks, BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles and howitzer artillery pieces (grenade launchers) bound for Slovakia, from where they must go directly to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic’s help comes days after Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky asked NATO for heavy weaponry, such as fighter jets and tanks, to face the invading army. The request was made during a meeting in Brussels

Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on Tuesday that the “Czech Republic is helping Ukraine as much as it can and will continue to help Ukraine [fornecendo] military equipment, light and heavy.’

Other alliance countries, such as Germany, have pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles to Kiev.

Until now, the delivery of small arms and defense equipment has been understood as an aid from NATO countries to Ukraine, but the supply of heavy war equipment raises fears that the bloc of allied Western countries could end up being dragged away. for the war against Russia.

MARIUpol

This Wednesday, Russian artillery again attacked the cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv. NATO had previously warned that the troop withdrawal from Kiev and Chernihiv was actually a diversion of troops to concentrate the attack on the cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv.