The Czech Republic sent several dozen T-72 tanks and combat vehicles to Ukraine by train to help the country defend against Russian attacks. This is a gift from the Czech army, which was agreed upon by the Allies within the North Atlantic Alliance. The Echo24 server reported on this on Tuesday.

“That’s what the Ukrainian army really needs right now,” he added.

Server Echo24 stated that these were older, unmodernized types of T-72 tanks from active reserves in the Czech arsenal. The army had about 90 of them in stock.

Defense Minister Jana Černochová (ODS) said that the Czech Republic is sending crucial military material to its Ukrainian friends. “And we will continue to do so,” she wrote on the social network.

She didn’t want to be objective. “I can’t say more. The war is going on there and we will not make it easy for the killers with the letter Z.” added, referring to the letter that appears by part of the hacking technique.

Ukraine has faced attacks from Russia since late February. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (ONCHR) confirmed on Monday the deaths of 1,417 civilians, including 121 children, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another 2,038 people were injured, including 171 children. The ONCHR identified artillery and missiles and aerial bombardment as the main causes of death and injuries.

In recent days, gruesome photographs of the liberated Ukrainian city of Bucha with the bodies of civilians in the streets and mass graves have traveled the world.

SOURCE: https://www.novinky.cz/