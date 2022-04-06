Czech Republic sends tanks and combat vehicles to Ukrainian troops

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Czech Republic sends tanks and combat vehicles to Ukrainian troops 3 Views

The Czech Republic has sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a Czech defense source told Reuters on Tuesday, becoming the first foreign country to supply such military equipment to Ukrainian troops.

Public broadcaster Czech Television reported the military shipment, showing images on social media this Tuesday of a convoy loaded with five tanks and five combat vehicles, in a shipment that was considered a “gift” agreed with NATO allies.

The information was confirmed by the head of the European Affairs Committee of the Czech Lower House, Ondrej Benesik, through a source in the Czech defense community, who confirmed that the tanks and combat vehicles had been sent but declined to give further details, citing security concerns.

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova told parliament she would not confirm or deny details of Czech aid to Ukraine. “I can only assure you that the Czech Republic is helping Ukraine as much as it can and will continue to help (providing) military equipment, light and heavy,” Cernochova said.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Understand what happened in Peru and why the government declared a state of emergency

Rising fuel and food prices, as a result of the war in Ukraine, led Peruvians …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved