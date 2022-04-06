Czech Republic sends tanks and combat vehicles to Ukrainian troops

The Czech Republic has sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a Czech defense source told Reuters on Tuesday, becoming the first foreign country to supply such military equipment to Ukrainian troops.

Public broadcaster Czech Television reported the military shipment, showing images on social media this Tuesday of a convoy loaded with five tanks and five combat vehicles, in a shipment that was considered a “gift” agreed with NATO allies.

Ex-Soviet Heavy Armored spotted being moved out of Storage and onto Trains today in Czechia, this may be some of the Equipment that the Czech Government had received Approval from Germany to send to Ukraine specifically the BMP-1s, these T-72 MBTs are most likely being felt also. pic.twitter.com/cFD9LjTxVH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 4, 2022

The information was confirmed by the head of the European Affairs Committee of the Czech Lower House, Ondrej Benesik, through a source in the Czech defense community, who confirmed that the tanks and combat vehicles had been sent but declined to give further details, citing security concerns.

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova told parliament she would not confirm or deny details of Czech aid to Ukraine. “I can only assure you that the Czech Republic is helping Ukraine as much as it can and will continue to help (providing) military equipment, light and heavy,” Cernochova said.