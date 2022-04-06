DARPA confirms successful tests of HAWC hypersonic missile – Cavok Brasil

After the first reports of a hypersonic missile test conducted in secret, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) confirmed that it has conducted the second successful test flight of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC).

Working with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne, DARPA tested the missile at speeds in excess of Mach 5 and altitudes in excess of 65,000 feet.

Testing the HAWC concept, which has so far achieved significantly greater success than the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (AARRW) hypersonic missile, has increased understanding of operations in the high-speed flight regime, DARPA said.

HAWC soars! Our DARPA Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) successfully reached speeds over Mach 5 during its historic flight. Now that is fast! pic.twitter.com/XAbrmRPLdK — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) April 5, 2022

As explained by DARPA, the vehicle was propelled into the ignition envelope of the Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet engine following clearance from a carrier aircraft. From there, it quickly accelerated and maintained cruising faster than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound) for an extended period of time. The vehicle reached altitudes in excess of 65,000 feet and flew over 300 nautical miles.

While DARPA did not specify when the test took place, a CNN report said the event took place in mid-March but was not publicly announced immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is the second successful flight in DARPA’s HAWC program. Last September, a different vehicle configuration from another contracted team also achieved hypersonic flight.

“This flight test of Lockheed Martin’s HAWC successfully demonstrated a second design that will allow our warfighters to competitively select the right capabilities to dominate the battlefield,” said Andrew “Tippy” Knoedler, HAWC program manager in the Office of Tactical Technology. of DARPA. “These achievements raise the level of technical maturity for the transition from HAWC to a buy-for-service program.”

Air-breathing vehicles use air captured from the atmosphere for sustained propulsion. The speed and maneuverability of such hypersonic cruise missiles allow for both evasion of defenses and rapid attacks. Its kinetic energy can effectively destroy targets even without high explosives.

“We are still analyzing the data from the flight tests, but we are confident that we will provide the US Air Force and Navy with excellent options to diversify the technology available for their future missions,” said Knoedler.