dev is “afraid” to show more images

After rumors about the cancellation of Abandoned and a series of criticism on social media, the director of Blue Box, Hasan Kahraman, commented on the controversies about survival horror. In an interview with IGN, the dev said he was “afraid” of showing new content and announced he was surprised by the backlash after the tweets were deleted.

According to Kahraman, the recurring delays in delivering materials for Abandoned and updating the game’s status are related to a conceptual change. The idea behind the delays would be to not confuse the public and preserve progress while respecting the limited conditions of the studio.

In addition, these issues impacted the decision to remove important tweets from the developer’s official profile and were instrumental in choosing a funded project. In this way, Blue Box hopes that the release of the paid prologue will be an important step towards the future of the game.

“The reason people haven’t seen anything of the game, any development of the game, is because simply, and to describe it in one word, I’m afraid. I’m not going to lie, I’m not working for Ubisoft and I don’t work for any AAA publisher that tells me what to do, that basically tells me what game to make,” Kahraman clarified.

“And development progress, not everyone understands it because players don’t see it, don’t understand what ‘in development’ means. The players don’t care about any of that.” “Players just care about what they’re watching right now. And I’m between these two choices where either I show some development now, the progress, to show the world the progress of Abandoned, or I choose to wait for a reveal of the way it should be.”

The director of Abandoned commented that the biggest surprise came after the publication of a survey, where most users opted to receive only an official reveal instead of content in development. Then Kahraman confirmed a new postponement for the prologue.

Abandoned Prologue Gets Platinum Trophy

During the interview, Kahraman confirmed that the paid prologue, scheduled to end with one to two hours of gameplay, will work independently of the original game and will have a platinum trophy. Despite this, the experience will not be a demo and will be revealed as a definitive game. Click here to learn more.