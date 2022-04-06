drone catches tank hitting cyclist in Bucha; Look







Drone footage shows the moment a cyclist is hit by a tank in Ukraine Photo: reproduction

Drone footage shows the moment a cyclist is hit by a tank in Bucha, Ukraine. The region has been considered the scene of a massacre during the conflict with Russia.

according to The Telegraph, the recording was made on March 3. The record shows a person riding a bicycle down a street. Around the corner, a tank that was in the way fires, and it is possible to see smoke coming out of the tank’s cannon. After that, the cyclist’s movement is no longer seen.

At the same point where the footage was taken, Ukrainian military and press correspondents found a dead body on top of a bicycle. The surroundings were partially destroyed, including a downed pole, which could indicate a more powerful attack, such as a military tank.

Nearby, other bodies in civilian clothes were strewn across the street, which could suggest war crimes committed by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the massacre as genocide and has accused Russia of committing a war crime in the country. The Putin government counters with the allegation that Ukraine caused the deaths of its own civilians and staged the terror seen in Bucha.



