Eating too much microwave popcorn can cause Alzheimer’s, says USP study

Compound that gives the product a buttery smell and taste could harm health

Pixabay Microwave popcorn can be bad for your health



A study carried out by researchers from the São Carlos Institute of Chemistry (IQSC) of the USP pointed out that the excessive consumption of popcorn microwave oven can cause brain damage, including Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and other types of dementia. The “culprit” for the health problems would be diacetyl, a compound that gives the product its buttery taste and smell. In the study, the researchers found molecules linked to Alzheimer’s in the brains of rats, after feeding them diacetyl for 90 days, in amounts close to what would be a normal daily consumption of the substance. Twelve animals were used – six received the compound and six a placebo, as a control group. Diacetyl is used in various industries, but has gained prominence in food, and is approved by regulatory agencies. It can be found naturally in some foods such as coffee and beer, but the concentration is much higher in industrialized products.

“We observed that there really is this tendency for diacetyl to damage the brain. Of the 48 brain proteins that we evaluated after the animals were exposed to the product, 46 suffered some type of deregulation or modification in their structure due to prolonged consumption of the compound. During the analyses, we identified an increase in the concentration of beta-amyloid proteins, which are normally found in Alzheimer’s patients. In addition, other protein alterations observed in the rats’ brains may also be related to the onset of dementia and cancer”, explains Lucas Ximenes, a doctoral student at the IQSC and author of the research. According to the scientist, diacetyl affected both the brains of male and female rats, and that some regions of the organ were more compromised, such as the hypothalamus. The researchers plan a new phase of the study, with more animals, to broaden understanding.