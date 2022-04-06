Elden Ring: Ranni cosplay is so perfect it scares

the world of Elden Ring presents several outstanding characters, and among the various names found on the journey is Ranni’s. The proof that she caught the public’s attention is in the several cosplays available on the net, including Jessica Nigri’s.

In her official profile on Twitter, the cosplayer showed an image showing a lot of care in her work of transporting the witch from the game to the real world. Even the predominance of blue coloring in her body was respected, leaving her practically flawless when compared to the digital version of the character.

Check out the result of the award below:

My Ranni the Witch cosplay from Elden Ring ?? pic.twitter.com/4FI07SkREx — ?Jessica? (@JessicaNigri) April 3, 2022

So, what did you think of the cosplayer’s work? Share your opinion with other readers of voxel in the space below for comments.

