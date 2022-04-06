Elden Ring reverses Radahn’s nerfs and returns original power

Who followed the latest updates from Elden Ring must remember that the boss Radahn ended up being nerfed in the previous patches. But if you love a good challenge, you’ll be glad to hear that’s changed again! Understand what happened:

Developer FromSoftware ended up accidentally taking some power out of the character while addressing other game balance issues in the previous patch. This made poor Radahn somewhat less lethal, despite his incredible magic power that even allows him to ride Leonard’s horse.

But with the arrival of update 1.03, the gigantic warrior is back in his old form! So whoever took advantage of the last few days to defeat him in the weakest form was lucky, since he probably won’t be weakened again by the producer.

On the other hand, the more hardcore crowd will probably remind everyone on social media that the director’s original vision and the correct way to face the fight was exactly what we have in our hands now again, and that the suffering with its very high power was exactly the grace of the experience to begin with.

Whatever your side of this debate, the fact is that Radahn is in top form once again, so why not let us know what you think of these patches in the comments as you prepare to lose a few more lives in the fight against he?