End of the line! Samsung ends support for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

Launched in 2018 and after four years of updates, Samsung updated the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus page with the announcement of end of device support. The news was revealed on Tuesday.
According to the South Korean giant, smartphones were already in the cycle of quarterly security updates and this was already an indication that support was coming to an end.
With the change, the devices no longer receive any security update on a regular basis, but the company points out that, if necessary, an urgent demand can still be met.
In the case of the Galaxy Note 9 – which was released in the same year of 2018 – Samsung promises to maintain support for quarterly updates until the end of the year.
Additionally, Galaxy S10s released in 2019 have also been moved to the quarterly updates category. With this, the devices must have the security package from March until the month of June.
The company is expected to maintain this support until mid-April 2023 for the Galaxy S10 line.
It should be noted that the Galaxy S10 is part of Samsung’s old update policy and therefore should not have five years of security updates.
Are you a Galaxy S9 owner? What do you think of Samsung’s move? Want to switch smartphones? Tell us here in the comments.
(Updated on April 5, 2022 at 2:54 pm)