End of the line! Samsung ends support for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

Launched in 2018 and after four years of updates, Samsung updated the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus page with the announcement of end of device support. The news was revealed on Tuesday.

According to the South Korean giant, smartphones were already in the cycle of quarterly security updates and this was already an indication that support was coming to an end.

With the change, the devices no longer receive any security update on a regular basis, but the company points out that, if necessary, an urgent demand can still be met.