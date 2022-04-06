Etihad Airways unveils fleet’s first A350-1000, which has a commemorative livery

Etihad Airways Airbus A350-1000 – Image: Etihad Airways





Etihad Airways presented the “Sustainability50“, the first Airbus A350-1000 in its fleet, on its maiden flight between Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Paris, France, last Thursday, March 31. The aircraft, registered under registration A6-XWB, is the first of the -1000 variant to operate for the company.

The aircraft sports a unique livery commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s independence. Furthermore, it is part of the program Sustainability50, whose objective is to develop the company’s sustainability actions. In this sense, Etihad aims to “achieve net zero emissions of carbon dioxide” by 2050.

After the debut of the A6-XWB, the following day, April 1, the second A350-1000, registration A6-XWC, this one with standard Etihad livery, also made its maiden commercial flight, bound for Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Aviacionline, a partner of AEROIN, the initiative, the result of a partnership between Etihad, Airbus and Rolls-Royce, the latter, manufacturer of the model’s engines, began in 2021. The airline’s A350s will be used to test new procedures and technologies aimed at reducing emissions. Etihad was already working on the greenliner, a similar program on its Boeing 787 fleet.

Trajectory of the A6-XWB aircraft in the flight of just over 7 hours – Image: RadarBox





The Rolls-Royce Trent XWB that the A350 uses is one of the most efficient engines currently available on the market. It consumes 25% less fuel compared to previous generation dual-aisle aircraft, with the consequence of reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, Etihad has established a formal structure with Airbus to collaborate on sustainability actions. They will work in areas such as sustainable aviation fuel promotion and marketing, weight and waste management, and data-driven analytics development.

Tony Douglas, CEO of the Etihad Group, commented that the new aircraft is “Absolutely incredible” and highlighted the importance of its addition to the fleet. “With highly efficient fuel consumption and CO₂ savings, the A350 will support our goals to reduce carbon emissions and deliver an unparalleled flight experience to our customers”he added.

The new A350-1000s will operate short and medium-haul routes in the second quarter of 2022. Starting in July, they will be used on long-haul routes to Chicago and New York.





Read more: