EU considers sanctions against Putin’s daughters







Mural against Putin in Denmark Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The European Union (EU) would be considering including the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on its list of sanctions resulting from the war in Ukraine. The information was released on Tuesday night (5) by the Wall Street Journalciting diplomatic sources.

According to reports, the bloc also plans to impose restrictions on dozens of Russian oligarchs, politicians, officials and their families, as well as freeze their assets. “The EU is trying to respond to the killing of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers,” says one of the sources.

The Kremlin leader has two daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, resulting from the marriage with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva. These are the only ones the Russian president has publicly acknowledged, despite reports that he has four other children – two boys and two twin girls – with former Olympic gymnastics champion Alina Kabaeva.

So far, the 27 member states have not yet approved the new sanctions package, which, according to the EU’s executive branch, provides for an embargo on Russian coal imports, a ban that could cost Moscow 4 billion euros a year, and a veto. access by Russian ships to EU ports, with the exception of vessels transporting food, humanitarian aid and energy commodities only.