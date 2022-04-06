European countries expel around 150 Russian diplomats in 48 hours – News

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Sweden expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in two days, a gesture that marks a further deterioration of relations with Moscow after massacres of which the Russia is accused have surfaced.

Italy has decided to expel 30 Russian diplomats for reasons of “national security”, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday (5).

"This measure, taken in common agreement with our European and Atlantic partners, was necessary for reasons linked to our national security and in the context of the current crisis situation related to the unjustified aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation", said the chief. of Italian diplomacy.





Western countries expressed their disgust this weekend after the discovery of dozens of bodies dressed in civilian clothes in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Russia denies its involvement in the events and denounces a “set up” by Kiev to damage the image of Russian soldiers.

After Bucha’s information came to light, Lithuania announced on Monday (4) the expulsion of the Russian ambassador “in response to Russia’s military aggression against the sovereignty of Ukraine and [em resposta] to the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces”.

On the same day, Germany announced that it was expelling “a large number” of Russian diplomats sent to Berlin, according to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. According to AFP information, there would be 40.

These Russian embassy officials are a "threat to those who seek protection among us," he said. Germany has taken in more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled fighting in their country since February 24.





260 expelled in total





Shortly afterwards, France announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats “whose activities are contrary to the interests” of the country, according to a source close to the French foreign ministry.

On Tuesday, Denmark also decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats, accusing them of being "intelligence agents" who carried out "espionage activities on Danish soil", said the head of Danish diplomacy, Jeppe Kofod.





Another Scandinavian country, Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats. And Spain has decided to expel “about 25” Russian diplomats who represent “a threat to the security interests” of the country, announced the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares.

Several European states had already taken similar measures.

On March 29, Belgium announced the expulsion in 15 days of 21 people working for the Russian embassy and consulate, suspected of being involved in “espionage and influence operations that threaten national security”.

Holland and Poland followed suit and also expelled dozens of diplomats.

According to an AFP count, around 260 Russian diplomats have been expelled in total from various European Union countries since the Russian offensive began.

The Kremlin, in turn, denounced Europe’s “lack of vision” in expelling numerous diplomats, as the move implies “the reduction of possibilities for communication in the diplomatic sphere in these difficult circumstances”, according to Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman. .

"And that will inevitably lead to retaliatory measures," he added.




