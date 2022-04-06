European Union has already paid €35 ​​billion to Russia during the war; aid to Ukraine totals €1 billion

European Union countries have already paid at least 35 billion euros to Russia (about 180 billion reais at the current rate) for importing energy sources since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The figure was revealed on Wednesday (6), amid discussions in the bloc to tighten sanctions against the regime of Vladimir Putin, which still benefits from the European bloc’s high dependence on Russia to meet its energy needs.

“We gave 1 billion euros to Ukraine. It may seem like a lot, but it’s what we pay daily.

to Putin for energy. Since the war started, we have [à Rússia] 35 billion euros,” he said.

the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

The statement was made during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Read too:

Russian coal sanctions

On Tuesday (5), the European Commission, the executive branch of the bloc, announced a fifth package of sanctions against Russia. They provide for a ban on Russian coal imports by member states, but do not include the oil and gas sector.

“It will not be the last sanctions. We need to think about oil and a banking system that really limits income from fossil fuels for Russia,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU Parliament.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related