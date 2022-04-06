Farmer offers R$ 1.3 million to anyone who marries his daughter

A rich farmer in Thailand surprised the world on social media after making an unusual proposal. In short, on social media, the farmer offers a business in which the object is his daughter. In other words, the man is looking for a good-natured and hardworking man to take care of his company and his daughter. Therefore, he must head over his belongings and marry the 26-year-old.

In short, Arnon Rodthong offered more than US$ 300 thousand dollars (that is, more than R$ 1 million reais) and the address of his firm for anyone who marries Karnsita Rodthong, his daughter. In addition, he advertised her, saying that the girl was a virgin and spoke English and Chinese with ease.

According to a local newspaper, the farmer is 58 years old and says he is worried about his daughter, who is now 26 years old and still single. Furthermore, he would like a sensible son-in-law to take over the management of his business.

From this, the farmer makes it clear that he does not care about the candidate’s nationality, nor whether he has a university degree. The important thing for him is to focus on work and on the mission to make his daughter very happy.

The farmer mentions that “I want a diligent man. I just want someone with a working attitude. That is all”. Furthermore, the millionaire’s daughter says that, although it is a rather crazy proposal from her father, in addition to finding it amusing, she sees her father’s good intentions: “If I have to marry someone, I just want him to be a diligent, good person who loves his family.”said Karnsita Rodthong.

