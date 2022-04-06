February registers 78.2 million health plan users

The health plans registered the adhesion of 78.2 million beneficiaries in February, of which 49.04 million in health care plans and 29.2 million in exclusively dental plans. The information was released today (5) by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

In relation to February last year, the number of beneficiaries in medical-hospital plans increased by 3.06%, corresponding to over 1.4 million beneficiaries. In comparison with January 2022, the growth was 71.9 thousand users, with 19,587 active plans. As for the exclusively dental plans, there was an expansion in one year of 2.3 million beneficiaries, which represents an increase of 8.60% in the period. Compared to the previous month, the total number of users was increased by 104,065 new beneficiaries, with 4,598 active plans.

By type of contract, group plans surpassed individual or family plans in both types of users, with 40.094 million beneficiaries of medical assistance and 24.1 million users of exclusively dental plans.

States

In the states, in comparison with February 2021, the sector registered an evolution of beneficiaries in health care plans in 26 federative units, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina being the ones that had the biggest gain in absolute numbers. Among dental services, 25 states recorded year-on-year growth, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná showing the greatest increase.