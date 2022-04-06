As it became popular, WhatsApp became an essential communication tool between people. However, some people feel the need to stay invisible to contacts and take a break from social media.

After all, the need to “always be available” can end up being a burden for these individuals.

For this, there are different ways to disable the “online” signal of the application and guarantee more privacy to the user. See below for different ways to resolve this issue.

Find out how to take WhatsApp offline and become invisible to contacts

1st form

First of all, a simple way to take your WhatsApp offline is by replying to messages through the notifications that appear at the top of the screen.

That way, you don’t need to open the app and the online status won’t show up for other users.

To use this feature on Android phones, you must access the WhatsApp “Settings” menu and select “Notifications”. Then just enable the “High priority notifications” option.

On iPhone, this same setting is available in the “Notifications” menu, where you choose “In-App Notifications”.

Thus, it is possible to opt for banners or alerts that allow the reading and reply of messages without having to open WhatsApp.

2nd form

Another very simple way to disable your online status on WhatsApp while you are replying to a message is to activate your phone’s airplane mode.

In this way, the user disables the internet on the device. Thus, in addition to not receiving new messages, the application is offline and does not identify whether you accessed your account at that time.

With this, even with WhatsApp open, your status is invisible to contacts. After reading the message and replying to it (if you wish) just turn off the airplane mode on your smartphone,

That way, you can go back to using the internet normally and no one will see that you had the app open.

3rd form

For those who use the web version of WhatsApp, Google Chrome has an extension that removes the user’s online status.

Called “WA Web Plus For WhatsApp”, the tool is available for download from the browser’s Web Store.

After downloading the extension, it offers you the option “hide online” and just select it to stop your status from appearing to your contacts – there is also the option to hide the “typing”.

4th form

Finally, there are applications that remove the signal from your WhatsApp account.

For those who have Android, there is the Flychat application, which automatically connects with other messaging applications and displays conversation notifications in balloons on the smartphone screen.

Thus, it is not necessary to open WhatsApp to reply to messages and so your contacts do not know when you are online.

Another app that works in a similar way is Unseen. It allows you to access the message without showing the online status.

