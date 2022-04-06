Flamengo and São Paulo could be affected by the crisis in Peru. Understand the situation of the country! | Sport



National Stadium of Peru – AFP

National Stadium of PeruAFP

Published 04/05/2022 16:35

Rio – Uncertainties and doubts surround the debut of Flamengo and other teams in Libertadores da América. Peru is experiencing a wave of civil protests due to the serious crisis that is plaguing the country, imposing a general rise in the prices of fuel, fertilizers and the basic food basket. The public situation prompted President Pedro Castillo to declare a state of emergency in Lima and Callao.

Self-employed workers, workers, truck drivers, teachers and other categories of the Peruvian working classes have paralyzed the country in a major general strike since March 28. The popular movement opposes the Government’s political conduct of omission in the face of the serious crisis that Peru is going through.

Due to the latest events in the country, the government of Peru has banned the movement of people in Lima and Callao until 23:59 this Tuesday (05). The measure aims to contain the protests.

In view of the current situation in the country, Conmebol did not guarantee the holding of the Libertadores and Sudamericana matches in Peru. Among the games affected by these uncertainties are the clashes between Sporting Cristal x Flamengo and Alianza Lima x River Plate, both for the first round of the Libertadores; and Ayacucho x São Paulo, in South America. Reasons for the wave of demonstrations The trigger for the popular movement was the truck drivers’ strike in the face of high fuel prices. As a result of the increase in gasoline and fertilizers, which tripled in price, the rise in prices of products such as rice, potatoes, corn, cotton, pulses and vegetables is expected to exceed 35%, according to the Peruvian Agro Convention (Conveagro) . Many drivers and agricultural workers have been on strike for about a week. Protesters are blocking roads in several parts of Peru and there have been clashes with police forces. So far, four people have died. This situation resulted in a curfew to contain the protesters. “The Council of Ministers decreed a state of emergency, suspending constitutional rights related to personal freedom and security, the inviolability of the home and freedom of assembly and movement in the province of Lima and Callao”, announced the president, Pedro Castillo, in speech broadcast on television on Monday night.

In 2021, the country had an increase in poverty by 10%, reaching more than 30% of the population, and hunger, which reached its highest rate in seven years last year. Castillo has already resisted two impeachment attempts in just eight months in office. The president’s disapproval is 66%, according to an Ipsos poll carried out in March this year.