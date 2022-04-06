Flamengo is informed about the game minutes after the match is canceled

Flamengo traveled to Lima (PER) to face Sporting Cristal today (5) at 9:30 pm (GMT) for Libertadores, but the curfew determined by Pedro Castillo, president of Peru, made the country plunge into uncertainty. Conmebol came on the scene, negotiated with local authorities and managed to confirm that the duel would take place behind closed doors.

Hours later, the Peruvian Sports Institute ordered the cancellation, but the decision fell in a matter of moments with the revocation of the state of emergency. Thus, the duel was confirmed for 22h. Rubro-Negro is already on its way to the stadium.

Amid protests by the population, who complained about the rise in fuel and fertilizers, Castillo ordered the population not to leave their homes and declared a state of emergency. In this scenario, Conmebol put its team on the field and convinced the Peruvian authorities that the only viable alternative would be to close the gates. Cristal officials did not object, but still tried to have their fans present.

Conmebol’s leaders racked their brains to define the logistics and saw this exit as the only possible one so that there was no damage to the clubs. In case of postponement, the entity would have to fit the game into a schedule that is already beyond tight with the World Cup in Qatar, which will be played at the end of the year.

The possibility of rescheduling the game for this week was ventilated, but political instability spoke louder and the attempt is to reach a middle ground. According to the decree approved by the Council of Ministers, “citizens’ immobility” was established.

The Flamengo delegation landed in Lima at dawn yesterday (4). The team followed the schedule normally and went to the field to train.

Conmebol also needs to understand what to do with another Libertadores game scheduled for Lima this week. The Peruvian capital was supposed to host the duel between Alianza Lima and River Plate, scheduled for the same place, the National Stadium.

The entity also has commitments to holders of Libertadores broadcasting rights, and Flamengo’s debut is obviously a great attraction for programming. This is one more reason to try to make the match possible today.