For the first time in South America, Airbus A220 has arrived at FIDAE 2022

Airbus A220-300, the same as the one that arrived at FIDAE – Image: Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





In addition to the advanced Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor military fighter, the Airbus 220, a commercial jet that comes to South America for the first time, arrived at the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) on Saturday, April 2. The aircraft was presented before in Mexico, marking the beginning of the model’s first passage through Latin America.

With that, FIDAE, to be held from April 5th to 10th in Santiago, Chile, welcomed the giant in the design and manufacture of commercial and military aircraft, Airbus Aerospace & Military. The arrival of the plane marked the beginning of the participation of the European company.

Airbus chose FIDAE as the first fair in Latin America to present the newest aircraft in its product portfolio, in collaboration with Swiss International Air Lines, which provided the A220-300. After the event, the jet will pass through Buenos Aires, Argentina, and three airports in Brazil.

Thus, FIDAE 2022 is already in the final stretch to start the twenty-second edition of the exhibition.

With information from FIDAE



