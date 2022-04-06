Fox ‘Gives Prom’ to Cops Before Captured at US Capitol | World

After hours of searching, the US Congressional Police captured an unusual enemy: a fox that attacked pedestrians in the heart of the American capital.

“ALERT: Captured,” Capitol Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon with photos of the white and beige fox with a pointy snout locked in an animal carrier.

Agents had received complaints that a fox had “attacked or bitten” several people near the American Temple of Democracy.

During the morning, Capitol Police received a call about a fox approaching personnel working in the Congressional building where the Senate and House of Representatives are located.

“This fox could have a den in the green spaces that surround the different buildings on the Capitol,” police explained.

“Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their den and territory. Please do not approach them,” urged Capitol Police.