France: Marine Le Pen closes in on Macron in final week of presidential race | World

The campaign for the first round of the French presidential election, which takes place on April 10, enters its final stretch. A new poll released on Monday (4) points out that President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election, remains in the front, but the second place, the representative of the extreme right Marine Le Pen, is gradually approaching. Radical left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is also gaining more points.

According to the Harris Interactive-Toluna poll for the first round, Macron appears with 26.5%, while Marine Le Pen is with 23%. Mélenchon would have 17% of the votes while Éric Zemmour, also from the extreme right, and Valérie Pécresse, from the traditional right, would share fourth place, with 9.5% each.

Voting intention for President of France Search for the first round Source: Harris Interactive-Toluna

Other polls released earlier in the day point to a greater distance between Macron and Le Pen. The Ipsos Institute indicates 26.5% for the president and 21% for the leader of the extreme right in the first round. Ifop, on the other hand, points to 27.5% for Macron, and 22% for Le Pen.

All polls show that the leadership of the current head of state has been declining in polls. In mid-March, Macron reached 30%, while Le Pen, who started the year with 15%, is advancing steadily.

If the numbers are confirmed, Macron and Le Pen will face each other in the second round, as in the last election, in 2017. In this case, according to the Ipsos poll, the president would be reelected with 54% of the votes, while the Ifop Institute calculates 53% for the head of state. Harris Interactive-Toluna announces a tighter result, with 51.5% for Macron.

Aided by war but criticized for use of consultancies

The head of state saw his vote intentions rise after the start of the war in Ukraine at the end of February.

Macron, who is also at the head of the European Union’s rotating presidency, plays a leading role in attempts to negotiate the conflict, participating in constant discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which may have contributed to his result in the polls, even though he belatedly announced his official candidacy, only in early March, and having held only one rally so far.

However, in recent weeks Éric Zemmour, a candidate who came close to second place alongside Marine Le Pen, and Valérie Pécresse, who was in fourth place, have been falling in the polls, leaving the way open for Le Pen, who is approaching more and more of Macron.

2 of 2 Campaign material by Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters Campaign material by Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Furthermore, the controversy over the government’s considered abusive use of consultancies, especially McKinsey, shook the president’s reelection bid. According to a report released by the Senate, spending by Macron’s ministries on these advisory offices more than doubled during the current head of state’s term, rising from €379.1 million (almost R$2 billion) in 2018 to €893, 9 million (R$ 4.5 billion) in 2021.

The president also manages a delicate economic context in France, where rising energy prices, caused in part by the war in Ukraine, reinforces fears of a slump in purchasing power, one of the main concerns of the French population today.