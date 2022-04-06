France votes for president with Macron and Le Pen as favorites

from AFP

Almost 50 million French people are registered to vote next Sunday (10) and choose the president of the countryhow current centrist head of state Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen as favoritesafter an atypical campaign marked by the war in Ukraine.

Of the 10 remaining candidates, leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon is the only one who appears in the polls with any chance of preventing the second round between Macron and Le Pen on April 24th.

LePen and Macron already competed in the second round in 2017, when the centrist won with 66.1% of votes. But now, the lead is 3 to 8 points, according to polls.

Although the scenario seems repeated five years later, the country is not the same. A pandemic has left millions of people confined in the world and the war has once again affected Europewith the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A recent editorial in Ouest-France, the country’s best-selling regional newspaper, cites the war in Ukraine, the fight against climate change and “preserving the unity of the French” as the main challenges of the next head of state.

The election in the economic and nuclear power will be closely monitored in other countries, especially if Le Pen achieves what was once considered impossible by some: bringing the far right to power.. This could be a new setback for the European Union (EU).

Macron’s Campaign

The conflict in eastern Europe boosted Macron’s candidacybut the image of the favorite in the polls was shaken in the final stretch of the campaign by a controversy over the large-scale use of consultancies by the government.

The controversy prompted the return of image of “president of the rich”, which had already affected the government during the “yellow vest” movementprotests that shook the first half of his term with criticism of the government’s policy towards the popular classes.

Macron, who postponed the start of the campaign until the last moment, decided not to participate in debates before the first round. His rivals, such as the rightist Valérie Pécresse, criticized him for the “scandalous flight”.

The candidate of the party A República Em Marcha (LREM) bet on large press conferences or conversations with citizens to expose his program, that resumes the reformist impulse interrupted by the pandemic. The main measure: deferring the retirement age to 65.

Amid fears of high abstention, which an Ipsos/SopraSteria poll estimates will reach 30% on Sunday, Macron called on voters for a “general mobilization” to avoid the “extremist danger”.

the candidate president also intensified attacks on Le Pen for his alleged “complacency” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.with whom the candidate met in 2017. Her party also pays a millionaire loan to Russian creditors.

Le Pen campaign

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, did not harm the image of the candidate of the National Reunion (RN), which presented herself as a defender of purchasing power, leaving her controversial proposals on migration in the background.

Far-right themes dominated the debate at the end of 2021, but they were pushed aside as crises set the pace of the campaign: from pandemic to warincluding the disturbances in Corsica or the increase in energy prices.

“Between Macron and us, you have to choose between the power of money that benefits the few and the purchasing power that benefits everyone,” summarized Le Pen, in an attempt to redirect the debate towards an inevitable duel.

“Useful vote”

The appearance of a rival candidate for Le Pen, that of the extremist Éric Zemmour, helped to moderate the image of the RN candidate.. Unlike in 2017, she has softened her speech, although her show maintains traditional far-right ideas.

The big surprise of the first round could be Mélenchon, whowho presents himself as the candidate of the “useful” vote in a divided left.

“We feel our destiny at hand,” he declared Tuesday during a rally.

To achieve the objective, he needs to overcome Macron and Le Penwhich register more than 20% of voting intentions.

The leftist appears with 15%, followed by Zemmour (9%), Pécresse (8%) and the ecologist Yannick Jadot (5%). Below this barrier, necessary to guarantee campaign financing, are communist Fabien Roussel (2.5%), socialist Anne Hidalgo (2%) and the other candidates.

If the polls confirm the polls, the result will deepen the fall of traditional parties – the Socialist Party of ex-president François Hollande (2012-2017) and the party Les Republicans (traditional right) of Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012) – and the recomposition started in 2017 with the entry on the scene of centrist Macron.