French election: Marine Le Pen gains ground and should advance to second round with Macron

In a survey released this Wednesday, Macron appears with 26.5%, Le Pen with 21.5% and Mélenchon with 16%.

247 – With just four days to go before the French presidential election, a new poll was released this Wednesday morning (6). The 12 presidential candidates are throwing their last strength into the battle to try to convince the French.

According to the results of the survey published by Le Monde, Emmanuel Macron has 26.5% and Marine Le Pen has 21.5%. Thus, they are on their way to advance to the second round, leaving behind Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with 16%.

This Wednesday is marked by new trips and campaign meetings: Yannick Jadot will be in the Bas-Rhin, Philippe Poutou in Bordeaux, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan in Paris and Nathalie Arthaud in Lille.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon organized, on Tuesday night (5), 12 simultaneous meetings, after having received the support of former presidents Lula (PT) and Dilma Rousseff (PT).

