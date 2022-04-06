French election: Marine Le Pen gains ground and should advance to second round with Macron

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on French election: Marine Le Pen gains ground and should advance to second round with Macron 8 Views

In a survey released this Wednesday, Macron appears with 26.5%, Le Pen with 21.5% and Mélenchon with 16%.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bucha’s victim is recognized by nail polish in photos of the massacre

The body of a woman killed by Russian army soldiers is found on a street …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved