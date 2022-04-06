Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A50 line lose support for Android monthly security patches

Launched in Q1 2019 by Samsung, the Galaxy S10 Series and Galaxy A50 models were announced to fill the gap in the high-end and mid-range smartphone segment by delivering modern features and technology ahead of their time. Despite having shown good sales figures — especially with the S10 Plus, which was the top-selling Android phone in the first half of 2019 — the devices are becoming obsolete and in the coming months they should lose their patch update guarantee. system.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S10 Plus, S10, and S10e models have lost monthly support for system security patches and must be updated every three months or when there is an emergency fix. Unlike the Galaxy S10 that received Android 12, the mid-range model is limited to Android 11 running under the One UI 3.1 interface, also receiving quarterly system security patches. The last update for the Galaxy A50 was released by Samsung in the second half of March, including Brazilian users.

Although it doesn’t please the South Korean brand’s customers, the decision to gradually reduce the frequency of system security updates is nothing new and is present in all manufacturersincluding Google with the Pixel lineup which is popularly known for the broad support of Android. We don’t know when the Galaxy S10 Series and Galaxy A50 family models will definitely lose support for quarterly software updates, but it is expected to happen soon as they were all released in early 2019 and are not expected to receive the next generation of Android.

Do you consider update time before buying a smartphone? Tell us, comment!