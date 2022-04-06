Game from the creator of Stardew Valley will have boss fights

After months of silent work, Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone (or ConcernedApe) recently revealed that his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, will feature boss fights — going to a very different side of today’s most famous farm simulator.

The reveal was made unexpectedly in a developer broadcast, where it showed part of the soundtrack of the new production. The first track played is the theme for one of the bosses. Listen below:

While the creator of Stardew Valley shared the material with a bit of indifference, this is the first time he’s mentioned his new game having boss fights. After playing the track “BeeBoss”, the dev highlighted a part of the song that has a strong buzz. In the chat comments, many speculated that one of the bosses might be a bee.

Most music in the game will likely sound like this. A kind of mysterious, dark, snowy feeling. This must sound like a mysterious night in the snow.

More details on the new project from the creator of Stardew Valley

Haunted Chocolatier will be an RPG set in a haunted chocolate factory, but its release window has yet to be defined. See below for more details on the title (via FAQ):

ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier is a role-playing/simulation game currently in development. Here, you’ll play as a chocolatier living in a haunted castle. To thrive in your new role, you’ll have to gather rare ingredients, make delicious chocolates and sell them at a chocolate shop.

Looking forward to the new game from the creator of Stardew Valley? Comment below!