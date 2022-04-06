games of the month are now available

Sony has just released the April PS Plus games for download. As previously reported, this month subscribers will receive Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS4/PS5), Slay the Spire (PS4), Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated (PS4)

April names will be available until the day may 2nd. To redeem them, simply access the links below, log into an account with the active subscription service and click on “Add to Library“. Ready, the titles will be properly saved in your account!

See more details on April’s PS Plus games

If you still don’t know the names of April’s PS Plus, check out a trailer and a brief description of them below (via PS Blog):

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS4/PS5)

Two teams of four players compete to pull off the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by lethal computer-controlled guards. With each character’s unique and mystical abilities, steal treasure discreetly without being seen or master brutal and chaotic combat.

Slay the Spire (PS4)

We’ve brought together elements from both card and roguelike games to create the best single-player deck game we could! Build a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power and prove yourself in Slay The Spire!

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show Plankton that working for Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from robots? It is clear! And bungee jumping in your underwear? Obvious! Want to join multiplayer? So get ready, the battle has begun!

What did you think of April’s PS Plus games? Will you rescue any of them? Tell us in the comments!