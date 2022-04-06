Gasoline pays for players and managers without decision-making power

More than a month after Chelsea was put up for sale by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the reigning world champion is experiencing unusual and complicated days. Due to the sanctions of the English government, the club’s accounts are frozen and the players are having to pay for the fuel used in travel, according to ‘Marca’.

The Spanish newspaper details that the Blues were hit by a “completely strange earthquake for football fans, players and coaches”. The British authorities’ decisions meant that all employees with contracts dependent on Abramovich’s companies had to stop working with the club.

Therefore, professionals in communication, marketing, human resources, accounting, physiotherapy and medicine are on leave, while employees who work with the main team are still in action. The club’s executives, in turn, remain in their positions, but without any decision-making power.

tied hands

Chelsea’s general manager, Marina Granovskaia, remains on the premises, but is unable to carry out operations that are outside the club’s day-to-day activities. Therefore, actions such as renewing contracts, signing players or even activating contract clauses are temporarily suspended.

Employees who remain active are receiving their salaries, but extra expenses are prevented as the club’s accounts are frozen. According to the newspaper, the players had to take out of their own pocket to pay for the diesel for the bus to travel to Middlesbrough for the FA Cup match.

The sale of the club is under the supervision of investment bank Raine Group and has April 11 as the deadline for proposals from potential buyers. The process still has to go through the approval of the British government and will extend for more weeks.

Meanwhile, the team continues to play its matches in the face of uncertainties with sponsors and ticket sales. ‘Marca’ ends by highlighting that the players are showing a “great professionalism” in the face of the whole context.

The Blues are third in the Premier League and will take the field tomorrow (6th), at Stamford Bridge, for the first match of the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid. Last weekend, Chelsea were defeated at home by Brentford 4-1, in a comeback.