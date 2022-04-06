Government of Peru decrees a curfew and demands that Flamengo’s Libertadores debut be rescheduled; understand scenario

The Peruvian government decreed a curfew at dawn on Monday and that extends until the end of Tuesday due to the wave of protests in the country over the high price of fuel and fertilizers.

the debut of Flamengo at CONMEBOL Libertadores scheduled for this Tuesday (5), at 21:30, against the Sporting Cristalin Peru, can be postponed. The Government of Peru decreed a ‘curfew’ in the early hours of Monday (4) and that extends until the last minute of this Tuesday.

In a statement, President Pedro Castillo declared a state of emergency in Lima, where the match took place, and Callao due to the wave of protests against the rise in fuel and fertilizer prices..

“The Council of Ministers approved the declaration of citizen immobility (curfew) from 2 am (local time) to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 5th, to protect the fundamental rights of all people, which will not prevent the provision of essential services to all Peruvians,” Castillo said.

The Minister of Justice also spoke out and was emphatic about the opening match between Peruvians and Brazilians in the continental competition: the match at the National Stadium would have to be postponed.

“It will have to be rescheduled. Let us not forget that in exceptional measures there are extraordinary actions that must be taken. A football game cannot take precedence over the tranquility of the country“, said the minister.

So far, Conmebol has not commented on the matter, and the match remains confirmed, at 21:30 (Brasília time), with ESPN broadcast on Star+.

Due to the curfew, only services considered essential are treated as an exception. They are: professionals in the areas of health, water distribution, sanitation, electricity, gas, fuel, telecommunications and related activities, cleaning and solid waste collection, funeral services, cargo and merchandise transport.