Health plan can be adjusted by up to 18%

After the increase of up to 10.89% in the price of medicines, the consumer must prepare for the readjustment of health plans.

The increase should be announced this month. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

According to industry experts, this year’s correction should be between 15% and 18.2%. The previous record was 13.57% in 2016.

If confirmed, the adjustment will be the largest ever determined by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), since it began to regulate the sector in 2000.









