Health plan, death of the holder. How are the dependents? By Brian Epstein Campos

The first question is to know which remission clause is the contractual device that establishes the period of time that the dependents remained in the plan, without monthly payment, after the death of the holder.

In family, private plans, the “post mortem” coverage period is the one that has been contractually adjusted. In addition, at the end of the term of the remission clause or in the event of omission, the contract is not terminated, and dependents already enrolled are guaranteed the right to maintain the same contractual conditions, with the assumption of the resulting obligations, for contracts signed at any time.





For collective business plans (specific to the employment or statutory relationship) and collective by membership (derived from a professional, class or sectorial relationship), neither the law nor the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) specifically regulate. In some circumstances, the Judiciary, when demanded, has recognized the succession of ownership for the dependents already enrolled, provided that they assume full payment. In the event that the dependent is elderly, in a state of hypervulnerability, the normative extension is still carried out in the light of the Elderly Statute.





Sometimes some situations are beyond the hypotheses dealt with here, in which case PROCON, the Public Defender’s Office or other professionals should be contacted for clarification.



