Health plan sector provides readjustment of 18.3% | Economy

Sophia Bernardes

After the readjustment of up to 10.89% in the price of medicines, consumers must prepare for the increase in individual health plans that should be announced next month. The correction ceiling to be applied by health operators begins to take effect between May 2022 and should be defined in April by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

According to projections by experts and industry analysts, this year’s readjustments should be between 15% and 18.2%, surpassing the record of 13.57% recorded in 2016. Last year, individual plans had a discount of 8 .2%, due to reduced demand for the use of medical services offered in 2020.

The lowest projection of an increase in health plans is in a recent report by the bank BTG Pactual, which points to a correction of 15%. A study by the Institute for Supplementary Health Studies (IESS), which considers the variation in medical and hospital costs made by the IESS (VCMH) for a group of 704,900 beneficiaries of individual plans, calculates a rise of 18.2% for the 12-month period ended in June 2021. The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) estimates a readjustment of 16.3%.

“The sector recorded an increase in costs in the period. We observed a new pattern of use of services after the pandemic. The rises in drug prices, in 2 years, add up to almost 24%, which is significant for operators”, emphasizes Marcos Novais, executive superintendent of Abramge, adding that the costs of disposable material and imported equipment also have a significant impact on health plan services.

The IESS study notes that by February 2021, the VCMH was negative at 1.7%, “reflecting the beneficiaries’ option to postpone procedures and consultations due to the pandemic”. And he considers that, in the second quarter of 2021, there was an increase in per capita expenditure for OSA (Other Outpatient Services) (23.3%), Exams (20.8%) and Hospitalization (20.0%). For these items, the report says, “the cost has increased over the entire period since the start of the pandemic.

The National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) reported that several factors influence the readjustment of health plans, such as the increase in the price of medicines and medical supplies, the growth in the use of plan resources and the incorporation of new mandatory coverage to the health plans. healthcare, such as medications and procedures.

FenaSaúde also says that, in addition to high inflation, high claims and strong resumption of elective procedures, the impacts of treatments of the so-called long Covid are still expected, which, according to the WHO, reaches 10% to 20% of those who contracted the disease. disease, which means up to 6 million people in Brazil.

NSA analyzes data



For the coordinator of the Idec Health program, Ana Carolina Navarrete, the market projections do not reflect data on the use of health plans by users, the so-called loss ratio, measured by the ANS itself. In June 2021, ANS published a study that showed that the claims ratio for the first quarter of 2021 remained lower than that observed in the same period of 2019, between 75% and 77%. In addition, the index increased in the second quarter, reaching 82%, but still at a similar level to the pre-pandemic period, also 82%.

“The projected percentages don’t make sense, they don’t match reality and contradict the information released by the ANS itself. The variation in medical expenses increased, but did not reach levels prior to the pandemic. This year’s readjustment cannot serve to recover the reduction that occurred last year. It is necessary to analyze the behavior of costs and make the projection”, evaluates the coordinator of the Idec Health program, Ana Carolina Navarrete.

The ANS informed that the maximum percentage of readjustment to be authorized for individual plans is mainly based on the variation of assistance expenses (VDA) of individual plans that occurred between the 2 years prior to the disclosure of the index. The data used are those sent to ANS by the operators themselves.

According to ANS, the submission of data for 2021 ended on March 31, 2022 and is under analysis for the calculation of the readjustment. The agency says that only after the completion of the calculations and manifestation of the Ministry of Economy will the maximum percentage be disclosed, and that “there is no set date for the disclosure of the index”.

collective plans



In one year, there was a growth of 1,459,702 in the number of health plan beneficiaries — equivalent to a 3.06% increase in February 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Today there are 49,049,067 health plan beneficiaries . Users of individual plans total 8,902,910 million. Another 40,094,836 are customers of collective plans, of which 33,818,557 are linked to corporate collective plans and 6,275,872 to collective membership plans. The readjustment of collective agreements does not comply with the ceiling rule established for individual plans by the ANS. Collectives with up to 29 lives have specific rules, with an index for regulated contracts based on pooled data.

The corporate ones, with more than 30 lives, are governed by contractual rules with calculation formulas and negotiated directly between companies and users. According to ANS, operators are required to provide the contracting legal entity with a memory for calculating the readjustment and methodology used at least 30 days before the date set for the readjustment to be applied.

According to the executive superintendent of Abramge, Marcos Novais, the increases in collective plans should also be higher this year due to rising costs in the health sector.

“The readjustments of collective plans were, on average, between 4% and 5% last year. Now the average of collective plans, based on November 2021 data, is 7%, according to a calculation made by Abramge”, he said. the executive.

For Ana Carolina Navarrete, customers of collective agreements may suffer even more since, unlike the discount experienced by users of individual plans last year, monthly fees went through increases last year:

“Unlike the individual plans, which had a discount, a transfer to the consumer of the gains that the companies had, the collective ones were readjusted upwards. It is a very big fear. The scenario can be more serious.”