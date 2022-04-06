Health plan tariff – Economy

The rise in the price of medicines – which had a readjustment of almost 11% yesterday – is not the only bad news for the pockets of Brazilians. The increase in health plans, scheduled for May, should be a record and exceed the 13.57% recorded in 2016, according to data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), responsible for regulating the sector.

In 2021, individual plans had a discount of 8.2%, due to the reduction in demand for the use of the medical services offered. Now, according to expert projections, this year’s readjustments should be between 15% and 18.2%, which would easily surpass the record set six years ago.

This increase would also include collective plans, which include business agreements. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet been fully overcome, the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSade) justified the expectation of this correction in view of the change in scenario and the increase in operating costs.

“Several factors influence the readjustment of health plans, such as the increase in the price of medicines and medical supplies, the growth in the use of plan resources and the incorporation of new technologies in mandatory coverage”, said FenaSade in a note.

The next official correction index will come into force between May 2022 and April 2023 and will be defined this month by the ANS. The worst-case scenario is calculated in the study by the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS). The survey, which considers the variation in medical-hospital costs carried out by the IESS (VCMH-IESS) and verifies the weighted average between the service price categories, was 18.2% for the 12-month period ended in June 2021.

Another projection of increase is in a recent report by the bank BTG Pactual, which points to a correction of 15%. The rate is lower than that predicted by the IESS, but it was also above the record readjustment of 2016 and exceeds inflation. Last year, the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) registered a high of 10.06%. And, in the 12-month period up to the first half of March, the indicator registered an increase of 10.8%.

discouraging

For collective plans (whether business or membership), the scenario cannot be better: historically, these plans, which are the majority in the country, already undergo higher readjustments than individual and family plans and are not controlled by the ANS. Thus, the annual readjustment is freely negotiated between the legal entity and the health plan.

The average increase in collective plans with 30 or more beneficiaries was 5.55% and that of collective health plans with up to 29 lives was 9.84%. According to the association, consumers can use the operator’s service channels in search of clarification on correction rates.

According to the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), out of a universe of 48,932,711 beneficiaries currently, 39,974,088 are linked to collective plans, of which 33,662,601 are linked to corporate collective plans and 6,311. 487 for membership.