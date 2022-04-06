Here comes a record increase in health plans. Index can be between 15% and 18%

Increase could be the biggest in history edit
247 – Health plans may suffer the highest in history, with a rate that can be between 15% and 18%.
After the readjustment of up to 10.89% in the price of medicines, consumers must prepare for the increase in the health plan, which should be announced this month. According to experts and studies that measure the sector’s costs, this year’s correction should be between 15% and 18.2%, surpassing the record of 13.57% of 2016. If confirmed, it will be the biggest readjustment ever determined by the Agency National Supplementary Health (ANS), since it started to regulate the sector in 2000, informs The globe.
The increase takes effect in May and is applied on the customer’s contract anniversary.
