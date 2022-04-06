Huawei announces Sound Joy, the brand’s first speaker in Brazil | Speakers

Huawei announced, this Wednesday (6), the launch of Sound Joy, the company’s first portable speaker in Brazil. Designed together with Devialet, the device promises up to 26 hours of battery life, and with just ten minutes of charging, it can run for up to a full hour. The device also has the newest version of Bluetooth, 5.2, and protection against dust and water with an IP67 rating.

The manufacturer suggests the price from R$ 899. However, as a launch promotion, the sound box will cost R$ 799, until April 26, in some retailers in the country.

Huawei Sound Joy measures about 20 cm

Huawei Sound Joy is the result of a partnership between the Chinese company Huawei and the French company Devialet. Weighing just 680 g and measuring about 20 cm, it is small enough to fit inside a backpack without fuss and can be a good companion for outings or travel.

The sound has a maximum intensity of 79 dBA — measured at 2 m away — and has a two-way speaker system for better joint transmission of bass and treble frequencies. Furthermore, audio distortions are reduced due to Devialet SAM technology. According to the manufacturers, the placement of two diaphragms, back-to-back, on the device’s passive radiator still allows the songs to remain clear even at high volumes.

Huawei Sound Joy is resistant to accidental dives

The 8800 mAh battery allows continuous operation for up to 26 hours. Meanwhile, the charging power of 40 W still makes it possible that, with just 10 minutes of charging, the device can play audio for up to an hour. To fully charge it, however, it takes three hours.

Dubbed the “multicolor ring” by companies, the box’s lights let you see the music’s volume and battery status, as the colors change color as these statuses change.

Among the main features of the speaker, the Shake Stereo Link Up function stands out. With it, it is possible to pair two different units of the Huawei Sound Joy to form a more powerful and stereo sound system. In addition, it is still possible to play the media from other devices, even if they are from different brands, by positioning the device at the top of the box.

To connect a device to the Huawei Sound Joy, simply place it on its top

The Bluetooth version present in Sound Joy is 5.2, the latest available. In addition, the dust and water protection is IP67 rated, which makes it resistant to splashes and accidental dips.