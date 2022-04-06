Ibovespa closes in biggest drop since early March, with global caution and fiscal threats

The Brazilian stock market closed down sharply on Tuesday (5), following the main American indexes, which retreated after Federal Reserve Director Lael Brainard raised concerns about an aggressive tightening of US monetary policy by saying she expected methodical increases. of interest rates and rapid reductions in the Fed’s balance sheet to bring US monetary policy to a “more neutral position” later this year.

According to Leonardo Santana, a stock specialist at Top Gain, the market did not look favorably on Brainard’s speech and returned to looking at inflation indicators for guidance on interest rates.

In the domestic scenario, the performance of the financial sector weighed on the index. Banks and other companies fell en bloc, with the main drops being by weight, with the increasing perception that the Federal Government will impose a Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) to be institutions as a way to pay for Refis, which must forgive part of tax debts of small and micro-entrepreneurs.

Itaú’s preferred shares (ITUB4) dropped 2.02% and Bradesco’s (BBDC4), 2.79%. Banco do Brasil’s preferred shares (BBAS3) and Santander’s unitary shares (SANB11) fell by 2.65$ and 2.27%, respectively.

The Ibovespa closed down 1.97%, the biggest drop since March 7, going to 118,885 points, after oscillating between 118,793 and 121,628 points. The financial volume was R$ 28.2 billion.

For Lucas Xavier, a technical analyst at Warren, the index’s retreat in today’s session was a normal move, “a breather”. The analyst remembers that the index had practically 13 highs in a row, which left the Ibovespa far from the parameters of moving averages.

Still in the domestic scenario, in addition to the likely new tax, the perception of fiscal threat rose, due to the uncertainties related to Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) – the ON and PN shares of the oil company fell, respectively, 0.12% and 0.95 %.

Inter (BIDI11) and Qualicorp (QUAL3) were the negative highlights of the session, falling by 8.89% and 7.34%, respectively, followed by Locaweb (LWSA3), which fell by 6.73%. Tech and retail stocks tumbled on rising interest rates.

The positive highlights were Multiplan’s shares ([ativo=MULT3), que subiram 2,10%, seguidas pela 3R Petroleum ([ativo=RRRP3]) and CVC (CVCB3), with gains of 1.45% and 1.35%, respectively.

Multiplan’s shares reflected the quarter’s record sales reported in the operational preview for the first quarter of 2021. 3R Petroleum’s shares rose after the company received certification of 267 million barrels in reserves at the Potiguar Complex, which was well received by investors and analysts.

The dollar rose against peers and emerging markets in a session of global caution with new sanctions on Russia. The spot dollar rose 1.11% to R$4.6591, after fluctuating between R$4.584 and R$4.672.

According to Xavier, despite today’s rally, the US currency remains far from the moving averages. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the dollar continues to rise until the region of R$ 4.80 just to soften the expressive drops registered in the last trading sessions.

At the aftermarket, at 5:15 pm, futures interest rises en bloc: DIF23, +0.71 pp, at 12.63%; DIF25, +2.39 pp, at 11.34%; DIF27, +2.35 pp, at 11.09%; DIF29, +2.19 pp, at 11.20%.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher as investors feared that the Fed’s rate hikes would slow the US economy.

Recession fears continued to scare investors in today’s session and Deutsche Bank was the first major Wall Street bank to predict a downturn in the US economy, citing the Fed getting more aggressive to fight inflation.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.80% to 34,642 points. The S&P 500 is down 1.25% to 4,525 points, while the Nasdaq is down 2.26% to 14,204.

